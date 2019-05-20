Bubble Rush raises at least £25,000 for Kettering hospice

This weekend’s Cransley Hospice Bubble Rush is on course to raise even more money than last year.

The event was a record-breaking one, thanks to more than 1,600 runners who descended on Wicksteed Park in Kettering on Saturday (May 18).

See pictures from the day here.

The family-friendly multi-lap course featured four colourful bubble stations on route, where bubble cannons shot out fabulous coloured foam on to delighted Bubble Runners.

This was the second time the charity had held the Bubble Rush and they were blown away by the enthusiasm that has been shown for the event.

Events manager Shelley Green said: “After the huge interest we received last year, we weren’t sure that its success could be topped – but our incredible local community has shown us yet again that it can be done.

“While we’re still busy counting all of the sponsorship money that has been handed in to find out our final total, we are so excited to announce that we have raised in excess of £25,000!”

This fantastic total is almost enough money to run all of the services provided by Cransley Hospice for a whole week – and Bubblers are encouraged to continue sending in any sponsorship money raised to enable the charity to help more local people.

Enthusiastic children had been trying very hard to secure sponsorship, in order to claim their free ‘Bubble Bear’ and have their photo taken with Cassie the Cransley Crocodile, while corporate supporters came together in their masses to take part in the fun while bonding as a team.

For those who missed out, don’t worry! The Bubble Rush will be back for 2020 and anyone interested in taking part can keep an eye on Cransley Hospice’s Facebook page and website at www.cransleyhospice.org.uk for further announcements.