British fashion brand opens at Rushden Lakes

An iconic British brand has opened its first Northamptonshire store.

The first dedicated Barbour store in the county is now open at the Garden Square development at Rushden Lakes.

The new store.

The brand, founded in 1894, is famous for its wax cotton jacket.

The store, operated by Barbour's partner firm Outdoor and Country Retail, has created 10 jobs.

Rushden Lakes centre manager Paul Rich said: "This is the only store in the county, so for Rushden Lakes to be chosen as its Northamptonshire location is fantastic.

"It is a superb premium lifestyle brand that we are sure will prove extremely popular with residents in the area and further afield.”

Outdoor and Country founder Jonathan Capener said: "It's fantastic to be working with such a highly regarded shopping centre such as Rushden Lakes and we have been looking forward to bringing Barbour's fabulous range of clothing to Northamptonshire."

The unit is alongside others in the Garden Square including Beaverbrooks, Three and Hotter Shoes.