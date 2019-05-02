Brigstock woman who started company as a hobby celebrates ten years in business

A woman that started her company with just £500 of savings aged 21 is celebrating ten years in business.

Entrepreneur Fae Perkins had the idea to start her hair extensions business back in 2009 because she wore the accessories herself.

Now, Bond Hair, which Fae runs from her home salon in Brigstock alongside a career in marketing, has been going for ten years and has fitted 1,000 sets of hair extensions for women who come from all over the country.

Fae runs Bond Hair in the evenings and weekends and looks after more than 30 clients – all of whom receive a bespoke service suitable for their own hair.

Her clients are typically professional women aged 35-50 who have extensions to enhance their natural hair, often to add thickness to thinning or fine hair.

The keratin-bonded extensions are as thin as paper and can be reused several times. Fae also offers Great Lengths hair, which is applied using a heat-free, cold-fusion method and bonds are sealed using a patented ultrasonic technology.

“Bond Hair was never supposed to be a business,” reveals Fae, who won a Young Business Person of the Year award for her work with Bond Hair in 2016.

“I saved up £500 to have a lady come to my house to train me. I bought the kit, had some leaflets printed and put up a basic website. As it grew, I looked at taking on a high street salon or franchising the business but soon realised I could offer something different and keep working full-time.

“There was just no need to complicate the business model as it works fine as it is. I’m happy to offer a home-salon experience at hours that suit working women and have clients travelling from all over the UK to see me as I have built up a reputation for discreet, neat flat-bonds.

“I know how many small businesses fail to make it past the first year or two, so I’m thrilled I’ve been able to reach this milestone. I have many of the same clients I started with in 2009, which is really nice. You get to know people when you spend two or three hours with them every few months, so many of my clients are now friends more than customers.”

For more information on Bond Hair you can visit Fae’s website