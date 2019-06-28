Bozeat Post Office to open seven days a week after revamp

Bozeat's Post Office will go from being open for just two days a week to seven.

Savadas Odedra, the postmaster for nearby Lavendon, has provided an outreach service in London Road for two hours on Mondays and Tuesdays for the past three years after the previous branch closed.

Mr Odedra is now the owner of the convenience store and is refitting the store.

As a result Bozeat Post Office will be temporarily closed from 11am on August 6 and will re-open at 1pm on August 22. During that time the nearest alternative branches will be at Lavendon and Wollaston.

When the store re-opens Post Office services will be provided from an open-plan counter alongside the retail counter.

The new opening hours for Bozeat Post Office will be 7am to 9pm from Monday to Saturday and 8am to 6pm on Sundays - an extra 90 hours of Post Office services a week.

Anthony Bayley, Post Office area network change manager, said: “We are making it easier for customers to get their cash, send and collect their mail and do their banking because we

know how important these services are to local residents.”