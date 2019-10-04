'Boycie' coming to Barton Seagrave

Only Fools and Horses legend John Challis will be in Barton Seagrave later this month.

Challis - best known as Boycie in the BBC sitcom - is returning to the Masque Theatre at The Latimer Arts College with stories and anecdotes from his career.

The 77-year-old, who has worked with some of the biggest names in showbiz, has appeared on our screens more recently as Monty in ITV sitcom Benidorm.

But on October 25 he'll swap Benidorm for Barton Seagrave to spill the beans about Only Fools stars such as Sir David Jason and Nicholas Lyndhurst, as well as friends and fellow performers including The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, Oliver Reed and George Best.

After the show he'll meet fans to sign autographs and pose for pictures as well as signing copies of his autobiography.

The show starts at 7.30pm and tickets are £18.

To buy tickets visit the website here or call the box office on 01536 414141.