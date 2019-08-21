Boy says thank ewe to air ambulance after horror accident

A youngster from Ringstead and his family came up with a 'ewenique' way to thank the air ambulance crew who came to his aid after a horrific accident.

Three-year-old George Burden's leg got trapped in a tractor lawn mower at the family farm in April last year and, with the limb under threat, the Magpas air ambulance flew to the scene.

George in hospital.

Doctor VJ Sankar and critical care paramedic Ollie Robinson worked alongside paramedics to give George the vital care he needed before flying him onto Addenbrooke’s Hospital for major surgery.

To thank Magpas - which needs an extra £50,000 a month to keep their air ambulance flying - the Burdens auctioned a rare breed Pure Jacob sheep at Thrapston Livestock Market last week.

The sheep, named Minnie by George, was sold for £160 with subsequent generous donations by the farming community made to the charity later that day.

George's dad Will said: “The day of George’s accident was probably the worst day of my life. It was just so horrific.

The Magpas air ambulance at the family farm in Ringstead.

"I couldn’t be more grateful to Magpas for what they did for my son and that’s why we want to help to keep their helicopter in the skies.”

George spent three weeks undergoing treatment and may need more skin grafts, but has since made a great recovery and his injury hasn’t affected his ability to walk or run.

His mum Natasha said: "Within a matter of minutes the Magpas air ambulance was there with George.

"Their team were just incredible and so were the ambulance service crew.

"My husband actually went in the helicopter with George which I was just so grateful for, so his dad could be with him to hold his hand and look after him.

"That’s why we want to raise money for Magpas to help keep their air ambulance flying.”

The new Magpas air ambulance enables their enhanced doctor and paramedic team to go further, faster and to an even greater number of patients, providing life-saving care to those in life threatening emergencies in the east of England and beyond.

It also has more space enabling the charity to always fly a loved one alongside the patient to hospital, as Will did on the day of George’s accident.