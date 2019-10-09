Boris Johnson's drive to hire new police officers will see 57 join Northamptonshire

The Government has announced the first tranche of police recruitment targets as part of a three-year programme to recruit 20,000 new police officers across the country.

Northamptonshire Police will immediately be able to recruit an extra 57 officers, with 107 for Nottinghamshire, 89 for Leicestershire, 85 for Derbyshire, and 50 for Lincolnshire.

An officer practicing using a Taser back in August.

That means an extra 388 officers across the East Midlands region.

Andrew Lewer, MP for Northampton South said: “I was pleased to hear that Northamptonshire Police will be able to recruit 57 more officers in year one of the three-year national campaign to recruit 20,000 officers.



“Northampton Police do a fantastic job for our community. I hope this new funding will allow them to continue to meet the real pressures they face and be more able to help prevent crime and better support victims of crime.

“Tackling crime as an issue which often crosses my desk as the MP for Northampton South, and these new recruits are a clear message to anyone thinking of turning to crime that we will be out to stop them wherever they are.”

This announcement comes nearly two months after Northamptonshire Police said they will be the first force in the country to arm all of its front-line officers with Tasers in response to rising levels of 'sickening' attacks on staff.

Chief Constable of Northamptonshire Police Nick Adderly.

Chief Constable Nick Adderley's decision will give 300 extra officers the option to be trained and equipped with the stun guns.

Training will cost around £600 per officer but a police spokesman said the money 'pales into insignificance' when compared to the level of injury and days lost due to sickness.