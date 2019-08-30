Birthday celebrations at independent Kettering shop

An eye-catching Kettering town centre shop is celebrating its first birthday this weekend.

Mini department store The Bean Hive, in High Street, opened its doors on September 1 last year and now has 18 independent traders all under one roof.

The Bean Hive in High Street.

The mark the milestone they are holding birthday events this weekend with 10 per cent off everything tomorrow (Saturday), a pop-up bake shop on the roof terrace and free party bags for the first 20 people to spend £20.

Owner Davina Parkhouse said: "Our first year of trading has surpassed every possible dream we had. We are always busy."

Throughout the year many of their traders have increased the size of their areas with their newest addition board game sellers Boards of Kettering, who joined two weeks ago.

Other traders sell things such as sustainable and green products, like shampoo bars and bamboo toothbrushes, American confectionery and a range of arty and rude cards.

Six different traders will have lucky bags on offer tomorrow with Randalls also launching their mystery black boxes of sweet goodies.

The shop's bright pink facade and grand window displays have caught the eyes of many shoppers this year.

Despite facing three break-ins and four floods they've already picked up three awards in their first year of trading.

The Bean Hive won 'best newcomer' and 'best gift shop' at the Muddy Stilettos awards and 'independent retailer of the year' at the Northampton Life awards.

Davina said: "We've built up such a community and we love our customers.

"We hope to go online at some stage but it's finding the time to do it."

A series of big names have left Kettering's town centre in recent years including New Look, Burton, Topshop and the biggest blow when Marks and Spencer shut just over a year ago.

But Davina said Kettering doesn't necessarily need big brands to thrive once more.

She added: "The local shops, if they get it right, can be the answer for Kettering.

"Independents are the way forward."