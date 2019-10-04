Birthday boy Sammy revs up with surprises to remember

A Thrapston schoolboy has been treated to a series of birthday surprises a year on from spending his previous birthday in hospital.

Sammy Lane, who turned 14 on September 24, had spent his 13th birthday in John Radcliffe Hospital, Oxford after spinal surgery.

Sammy Lane celebrated his 14th birthday weekend with a surprise visit from Kettering Biker Escorts motorcycle group

In 2018, surgeons inserted four titanium rods in his back and hips to help counteract scoliosis - curvature of his back bone – a result of his Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy.

Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy is a life-limiting genetic disorder which gradually causes the muscles to weaken, leading to an increasing level of disability.

Although Sammy learned to walk at the same time as his peers, his condition led to him becoming wheelchair dependent from the age of seven.

Mum Kirsty said: “Last year he had surgery five days before his birthday and spent a week in the high dependency ward – ten days in hospital altogether.

“He was a real trooper and we got him a lovely chocolate cake which we shared with the nurses and he managed a little piece.

“This year we’ve had a huge chocolate gateau.”

To make his 14th birthday extra special, his family organised a party with extra surprises featuring his favourite things – emojis and motorbikes.

Sammy’s aunt, Naomi Althorpe, had nominated her nephew to win a competition run by Time 2 Celebrate in Kettering to receive a Qualatex balloon design with the aim of ‘brightening up someone’s day’.

Owner of Time 2 Celebrate Michelle Pettit, who delivered the special emoji balloon man said: “I felt quite emotional.

“It was a pleasure to make him smile and make memories for him and his family.”

Other family members and friends joined 47-year-old mum Kirsty, dad Jason, 44, and sister Lily, 19, at the family home to wish Sammy many happy returns with another surprise treat when Kettering Biker Escorts revved up outside.

Mum Kirsty, who is Sammy’s full-time carer said: “He loves cars and bikes.

“It was an absolutely fantastic day and such a treat when 16 motorcyclists turned up outside.

“We all went out into the street and Sammy had his photo taken with them.”

Sammy, who attends Isebrook SEN College in Kettering, said: “This birthday has been better than alright.”