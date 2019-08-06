Bikers surprise Finedon man in hospital

More than 100 classic motorbikes rode out Northampton General Hospital's car park this weekend to help bring the party to one poorly patient.

After a year of bad health, Dave "Dudge" Durrant, from Finedon, had spent months planning a get-together with his friends and family.

Then, ahead of some major surgery, the 63-year-old dad was told he was in no shape to leave the hospital, and it looked like he would miss the big night.

But when Dudge couldn't make the party, friends, family and four kind motorbike clubs put their heads together to bring the party to him.

Instead, on Saturday afternoon (August 3), Dudge found himself being wheeled in his bed out of the hospital and into the car park - where over 100 classic bikes had ridden out to meet him.

His wife Cat, who planned the surprise, told the Chronicle and Echo: "The hospital was so good to us. Nothing was too much for them. A student nurse and a healthcare assistant, Jordan and Karen, helped wheel him outside in his bed during their own lunch break. They even waived car parking charges just for us.

"It was overwhelming. We got the family down there and so many bikers turned out to support him. It's really given him his fight back."

In the hospital car park, Dudge found his motorbike club Uk Strips and Streets had joined forces with Hell's Angels MC England, Instigators MC and the National Chopper Club to line up over a hundred classic bikes for him to hear.

And as one last surprise, his daughters Hannah and Daisy arrived in their dad's 1935 Ford F100 American pick up truck - a passion project by Dudge who had been forced to stop work on restoring the truck while he was in hospital.

But to his surprise, his club had fixed the vintage motor behind his back and had it ready to arrive at the hospital for him to finally see.

Dudge said: "I can't put it any other way - everything was just so cool.

"It was a real family thing. I expected to see about 10 of them but everyone was there and there were hundreds of bikers.

"The hospital was just fantastic. Thank you to everyone who came out and the Talbot Butler ward who helped. And thank you to my wife Cat - she's a cool girl."

After the surprise, the party left headed to the Partridge Club in Wellingborough where Dudge's family and friends raised over £1,600 for the Daventry Asbsetos Society. Owners Paul and Anna let the party use the club for free.



100 classic bikes brought the party to Dudge at the hospital