Bid for another Kettering Costa Coffee set for green light

Plans for an eleventh Costa Coffee in Kettering look set to be approved tomorrow (Tuesday).

The hot drinks giant applied to build a drive-thru store at Cransley Park in Northampton Road last year.

Kettering Council officers have recommended that the authority’s planning committee approve the plan at a meeting tomorrow.

There are currently five Costa Coffee stores in Kettering with stores found in High Street, Gold Street, Kettering General Hospital, the Odeon Cinema in Pegasus Court and a recently-opened drive-thru in Carina Road.

There are also five Costa Expresses at the Bignal Court Co-Op, Windmill Avenue Tesco Express, London Road Co-Op, Carina Road Tesco Extra and Barton Road Shell garage - meaning the Cransley Park store would be the eleventh place to sell Costa Coffee’s hot drinks in the town.

The drive-thru would be in Plot D at the site, which is currently under construction, just off Junction 8 of the A14.

The shop, which would create 14 full-time jobs, would front onto the A43 and be accessed by the park’s estate road.

If approved the site would have spaces for 31 cars, three motorbikes and three bicycles.

There will also be two electric vehicle charging points.

A report by officers setting out their recommendation said: “It is considered that the application represents an acceptable use within the site that does not result in unacceptably adverse impacts on the highways, provision of employment land or constitute unsustainable development given the existing implemented consent on the site.”

The meeting starts at 6.30pm in the council chamber.