Best of local produce on offer at Corby food fair

The best of produce from Northamptonshire and the surrounding area will be on show at Rockingham Castle's first ever food and drink fair.

The indoor food festival is being held at the historic castle near Corby from 11am to 4pm on July 13 and 14.

Come rain or shine the event include produce made by more than 20 independent manufacturers from across the region.

One producer on display, Ganders Goat, is based just under two miles from Rockingham Castle.

Rockingham Castle owner James Saunders Watson said: “We are very excited to be running our first ever food and drink fair and because most of our exhibitors will be inside the castle, visitors do not need to worry if the sun isn’t shining.

"Our pre-bookable tickets are discounted too which makes it a perfect opportunity for people to treat their taste buds while enjoying our historic home and stunning grounds

and gardens at the same time.”

Other names and brands at the festival include Brockleby's Pies, Phipps Albion Bar and Fotheringhay Gin (made by Warner’s), Friars Farm and Whittlebury Bakery.

There will also be children’s activities on the Terrace Lawn, provided by Home-Start, with all proceeds going to the charity.

Entry prices are £4 for pre-booked tickets for adults or £5 on the gate (standard castle entry is usually £12). Children under 16 are free (usually £7.50).

The full list of confirmed exhibitors is: Phipps Albion Bar, Friars Farm, Hoppy Family Brewery, Whittlebury Bakery, Neneview Dairy, Hamm Tun Fine Foods, The Little Smokehouse, Nature's Fayre, Rutland Fudge, Vicky's Kitchen, Stonyfield Wine, Brockleby's Pies, Fleur Fields, Rutland Gourmet, Ganders Goat, Lutton Farm, Mildred & Jones, Meah's Curry Sauces

Farmer Lou and Fotheringhay Gin.