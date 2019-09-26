Beat the Street game launches in Kettering

A huge street game started yesterday (September 25) in Kettering with an official launch at the council.

Beat the Street is a challenge for people to walk or cycle and find Beat Boxes on lamp-posts around Kettering.

The launch was attended by school children, residents and councillors. Many primary schools are taking part in the game.

Players gain points for the distance they travel and every Beat Box they tap with a contactless player card or key fob.

Competitors will play in teams and the teams that score the most points will win prizes.

At last night's council meeting, Mayor Kelli Watts said she had been at the launch and was playing Beat the Street.

A spokesman for Beat the Street said: "After the first day of playing about 2,000 people have registered, nearly 1,000 miles have already been covered and 17 teams have been set up!"

The game is running for six weeks until Wednesday, November 6, and there are more than 60 boxes to find across Kettering, Burton Latimer, Broughton, Pytchley and Barton Seagrave.

You can sign up online and pick up free cards and maps at Kettering library, swimming pool or the Green Patch.

Beat the Street has been played worldwide including across the UK with more than one million players in total.

Cllr Scott Edwards, the portfolio for community and leisure, said: "We're inviting anyone to get involved in the game and consider walking, cycling or running instead of driving.

"Not only will you be getting active and doing great things for your health, but you'll be benefiting the community too and you could win prizes along the way."

Yesterday (Wednesday, September 25), the council approved a motion to support cycling.

Shirley Plenderleith, head of public services at KBC, said: "Beat the Street is a positive and engaging way of encouraging the community to get active and we're urging everyone to get involved by registering a card and then tapping!"

You can find out more about Beat the Street at beatthestreet.me/kettering.