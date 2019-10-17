BBC Children in Need challenge coming through Corby, Kettering, Wellingborough and villages

This years Rickshaw Challenge for BBC Children in Need will be coming right through Northamptonshire on Thursday, November 14.

The challenge is an eight-day 400 mile cycle from Holyhead in Wales to Elstree Studios in London.

A team of six young people who have been supported by Children in Need projects will be joined by The One Show's Matt Baker as they make their way across the country.

On day seven of the challenge, the Rickshaw team will set off from Melton Mowbray and cycle through Corby then down past Geddington on their way to Kettering, Burton Latimer and onwards to Finedon.

The route just misses directly travelling through Wellingborough before it carries on through Rushden.

At the end of day seven the team will stop in nearby Bedford, arriving in time to feature live on The One Show from 7pm.

On the final day of the challenge on Friday, November 15, the Rickshaw Challenge will finish by arriving at Elstree Studios in London for the live Children in Need show.

Along the way, the Rickshaw Challenge will traverse the steepest street in the world in Harlech, Wales and travel through Snowdonia National Park and the Peak District.

The Hunter Foundation has pledged to give 40p for every £1 donated by the public to the Rickshaw Challenge, to a maximum value of £3m.

The Hunter Foundation has been involved with Children in Need for several years and was founded by Sir Tom and Lady Marion Hunter to invest in entrepreneurship, education, opportunity for all and poverty reduction.

You can find out more about the Rickshaw Challenge and Children in Need here.

