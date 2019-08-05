Award-winning Wellingborough brewery shuts

A Wellingborough microbrewery and pub has closed its doors after nearly eight years of trading.

Hart Family Brewers Ltd was founded by Rob and Sarah Hart in 2012 brewing a range of beers from their Embankment base.

The award-winning 1833

In 2017, the brewery and pub business the Hart Family Bars Ltd relocated to The Tudor House - now known as The Old House - in Sheep Street, Wellingborough.

The announcement was made on the Old House Facebook page on Tuesday, July 30: “It is with great sadness that we announce that The Old House will be closed until further notice.”

Customers had been enjoying the pub’s latest event, RingFest, only two days before - a celebration of the Lord of the Rings with a special ales including Gollum’s Gold and Bilbo’s Best.

Paige Harris said on Facebook: “Huge shame. Some of the hardest working and most committed bar staff in Wellingborough.”

Hart Family Brewers, Wellingborough, old premises at The Embankment opened in 201

Alex Munro added: “This leaves a big gap in the town - here’s hoping you can sort out any issues soon. Best of luck and look forward to popping in again soon.”

Sarah Scott commented: “So sad to read this. Hope this is just temporarily. Such a lovely pub. Great people and lovely bar staff too very friendly always happy to help you in any way they can.”

The news came soon after the directors of Hart Family Brewers Ltd and Hart Family Bars Ltd had instructed Bedford auctioneers and valuers W&H Peacock to offer for sale their businesses and assets.

Simon Toseland, chairman of Wellingborough Chamber of Commerce said: “It’s sad if any business closes down. The pub trade and entertainment sector is a very competitive market.”

Andrea Leadsom MP Minister of State at the Department of Energy and Climate Change pulled a pint when visiting in September 2016

Thatched and Grade II listed, The Old House was formerly Chi Chis Tudor Restaurant and is owned by Wellingborough Council.

Hart brewed and served a selection of beers include Opal, Hart No.1, Hart No.3 Ruby, Hart No.9 and 1833 India Pale Ale all from the refurbished building.

In 2014, its 1833 India Pale Ale was awarded gold in the Artisan Local Drinks category in the Carlsberg Northants Food & Drink Awards 2013/14.