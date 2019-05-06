Arson probe at isolated farm between Corby and Kettering

Thirty hay bales were set alight and animals released from enclosures after a farm was targeted by a suspected arson attack.

Two fire crews went to the scene close to the hamlet at Little Oakley 6.05pm on Saturday (May 4) following reports of a blaze.

They managed to extinguish the blaze but farm workers discovered cows and sheep had also been released and several gates broken. They also sadly found two dead chickens.

Speaking on social media, farmer’s son Ollie Toseland said: “Not only have we lost our animal bedding and two chickens, this also meant two fire crews had to attend when they could have been doing something better.”

Anyone with information about the incident can call police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.