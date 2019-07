A number of vehicles from the Military Vehicles Trust were on display on Saturday, and visitors were also able to find out more about the Armed Forces and the work they do with stalls from the Royal Navy, Army, Royal Air Force Associations, 1101 Kettering Squadron of the Royal Air Force Air Cadets, Emergency Cadets, Police, Help for Heroes, The Royal British Legion and Community First Responders. Pictures by Alison Bagley.

