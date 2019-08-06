Appeal to help find missing Wellingborough teenager

Police have appealed for help to find a missing 14-year-old boy who was last seen in Wellingborough.

Ryan Hodges was last seen on Saturday, August 3.

He is described as white, 5ft 3in, of thin build, with blue eyes and short, light blonde hair, worn in a comb-over style.

Ryan was last seen wearing a black Nike hoody top with stripes on it, dark tracksuit bottoms and black shoes.

He has links to the Bedfordshire area.

Anyone who has seen Ryan or has any information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, reference MP11/2457/19.

Police have urged Ryan to make contact with them by calling 101.