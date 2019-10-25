Appeal to find missing teenage girl Chloe from Northamptonshire

A teenage girl from Northamptonshire has gone missing and police are appealing for information in a bid to find her.

Chloe Colton was last seen in Daventry on Monday, October 21.

The 16-year-old has links to Northampton, Kettering and Daventry but may have also travelled to Wisbech in Cambridgeshire.

She is described as dual heritage, of slim build, 5ft 1in, with long brown hair.

Chloe was last seen wearing a blue coat, black Adidas t-shirt with white stripes on the arm, black jeans with rips in the knees and black Nike trainers with gold ticks. Her clothing may have changed.

Any sightings of Chloe or information about where she is, call Northamptonshire Police on 101 and quote MPD1/3310/19.