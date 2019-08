A motorcyclist suffered potentially life-changing injuries after an accident at the weekend.

Shortly after 2.15pm yesterday (Sunday, August 4), a male motorcyclist riding along Higham Road, just outside Chelveston, clipped the verge for reasons unknown and was thrown from his machine.

He was taken to University Hospital Coventry with potentially life-changing injuries.

Anyone with information or who witnessed the incident is asked to call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615.