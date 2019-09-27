Another senior figure quits Northamptonshire County Council

Another senior figure at Northamptonshire County Council has resigned.

Just five months into his role as executive director of commercial and place Dominic Domini has decided the council is not the place for him and it is in his ‘best interests to leave’.

News of his resignation comes in the same week that government-appointed children’s commissioner Malcolm Newsam handed in the towel after just 10 months at the under-pressure authority. The commissioner’s reasons for quitting are unknown.

In his resignation announcement, made public by a council spokesman, Mr Domini said the decision to go had not been an easy one but as he was still living in Cumbria, leaving NCC was ‘in his best interests’.

He is understood to be leaving his post at the end of the month.

Ian Boll, who was also a senior figure in highways and was acting as executive director until Mr Domini took over, is also leaving the authority this month.

There has been a large turnover of senior officers at Northamptonshire in the past 12 months, with much of the senior team changing after the authority’s financial meltdown in April 2018. Chief executive Theresa Grant joined the council in August last year and has been joined by some former colleagues.

Head of children’s services Lesley Hagger left the authority in June last year and her replacement Walter McCulloch left a few months after. The service is now headed up by Sally Hodges.

Chief finance officer Ian Duncan had his last day at the authority yesterday and will be replaced by Barry Scarr.

Independent councillor Julie Davenport said the rotation of staff was not a shock.

She said: “Nothing surprises me any more. Since 2017 so much has happened, it is just now par for the course.”