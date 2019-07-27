Another day of disruption for Corby, Kettering and Wellingborough rail passengers

Rail passengers travelling from Corby, Kettering and Wellingborough are facing another day of disruption and delays.

There have been huge problems on the East Midlands Trains line since Thursday when overhead power lines came down.

The service providers are urging anyone on the London St Pancras route not to travel this weekend with a reduced timetable operating.

Currently an hourly shuttle service is running between Corby and Kettering.

Today (Saturday) one train per hour is travelling from Kettering and Wellingborough to London St Pancras but no trains are calling at Bedford or Luton on the way.

There is also one train per hour northbound to Nottingham but none are calling at East Midlands Parkway.

An East Midlands Trains spokesman said: "Network Rail are on site trying to repair the extensive damage.

"It is expected that the route will not re-open until start of service Monday, July 29.

"Whilst work to repair the damage continues, we will be running a heavily amended service on our route."

A person was also hit by a train near Market Harborough this morning with further delays.

There is also industrial action by RMT union workers with a further day of action planned for August 3.