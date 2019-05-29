Another big name joins Rushden Lakes line-up

An iconic British brand is the latest to join the line-up at Rushden Lakes.

Barbour has been announced as the occupier of one of the Garden Square units, the latest development at the retail destination.

They join other names previously announced by the Northants Telegraph including Skechers, Beaverbrooks, Three and Hotter.

An opening date for Barbour, which specialises in quilted and waxed jackets, has not yet been announced. Jobs at the store are available here.

The news comes as contractors Winvic Construction complete Phase 3 of Rushden Lakes, extending the retail space.

The Garden Square features an enclosed garden space with insect habitats, logs and boulders to encourage play, biodiverse planting, a drinking fountain and USB charging points.

Robin Orgill, Winvic’s construction director, commented: “As with the two previous phases of Rushden Lakes, we were able to complete Garden Square quickly, efficiently and cost effectively within a multi-faceted programme comprising many end user enhancements within a live environment.

“The retail and green space is a high quality addition to the existing complex, providing a corner of relaxation for visitors as well as ten boutique shops.

“We have delivered Phase 3 with our usual attention to detail and commitment to design and environmental standards, and it has been a pleasure to work with LXB, The Crown Estate and a huge number of end users over the past four years and make this scheme a success all round.”

Jon McCarthy, principal at LXB Retail, added that their partnership had helped “to deliver a special retail and leisure destination for the people of Northamptonshire and beyond”.