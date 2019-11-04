Amazing photos capture Wicksteed Park fireworks

The massive fireworks were accompanied by the park's first ever laser display and a story about the Witches of Wicksteed.
Wicky Bear led a countdown from 10 and after a short technical delay, the fireworks went off with a bang.
Earlier in the evening a massive bonfire was lit and people could enjoy a funfair and the many food stands.
Wicksteed Park normally lights a wicker man but this year's minotaur was burnt in suspected arson last week.
Local DJ Big Bopper (Damian Cox) hosted the night and made light of the incident on stage by saying people had been too keen to celebrate bonfire night by lighting the minotaur early.
The park put on a family disco with Wicky Bear but there was still plenty to see and do to keep the whole family entertained.
What a spectacular night!
Wicksteed Park held their annual fireworks display for the 18th year on Saturday, November 2 and it was incredible.
