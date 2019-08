The A43 will be closed between Sywell and Broughton today (Friday).

The county council highways team said the busy road will shut from 9.30am and open again at 3.30pm for surface dressing works.

They will also return overnight to sweep the road and re-instate lines and road studs.

A highways spokesman urged drivers to slow down when the road re-opens so that loose chippings embed in the road.