Two sliproads on the A14 will remain closed throughout the night.

The eastbound entry sliproad at the Burton Latimer junction 10 is closed tonight (Thursday, May 2) for roadworks.

The eastbound exit sliproad at Cranford St John is also shut.

The Highways Agency is advising that both sliproads will be shut until around 6am to allow roadworks to take place.

Diversions are in place.