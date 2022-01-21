A14 down to one lane westbound near Kettering after lorry fire

The westbound side of the A14 from Junction 12 is down to one lane near Kettering as Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue firefighters tackle the aftermath of a lorry fire.

Northants Police's Road Crime Team have warned motorists of delays in the area until the carriageway fully reopens.

National Highways has advised drivers that in addition to lane one the entry slip road at Junction 11 onto the A14 westbound at Twywell is closed whilst the carriageway is inspected for damage and for recovery.

Northants Fire and Rescue

In a tweet at Northants Road Crime Team said: "Our crews are on scene at this lorry fire. This is expected to be the case for at least another 45 minutes. A diversion is in place, and please avoid this route if you can."