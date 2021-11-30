A14 clean-up could take until the afternoon following morning rush-hour crash near Kettering

The wrecked Mercedes following Tuesday's crash on the A14

National Highways say congestion following a smash on the A14 near Kettering could last into Tuesday afternoon (November 30).

One lane remains blocked after a black Mercedes and pick-up truck collided on the westbound carriageway between the A6 and Kelmarsh before 9am.

Traffic sensors were still registering queues of up to five miles at 10.30am.

A pick-up truck wound up in bushes following the A14 shunt

And an agency spokesman warned: "Lane one of two will remain closed while a spillage is treated and until the carriageway is assessed.