A-Levels: The Ferrers School, Higham Ferrers

Students at The Ferrers School are celebrating today after receiving another "fantastic" set of results.

Students at the school, which joined the Cambridge Meridian Academies Trust earlier this year, secured a superb 99 per cent pass rate.

Students at The Ferrers School are celebrating.

Fifty-nine per cent of all grades were A* to C grades and the majority of students who applied for university have secured a place, with many being given their first choice of destination.

Indra Warr achieved A*, A*, A in chemistry, biology and maths and is going to study natural sciences at the University of Cambridge.

Other successes include: Ella Brown, who achieved A, A, A, B in physics, chemistry, maths and further maths and is going to study mechanical engineering at the University of Nottingham, Jack Kiani who achieved A, A, B in business, history and law and is going to study law at Nottingham Trent University and Jake Warner who achieved a triple distinction* in health and social care and is going to study professional policing at the University of Northampton.

Angela Smith, principal of The Ferrers School, said: “We are very proud of our students and wish them all continued success in the future.

"Our sixth form students and staff have worked incredibly hard this year and it is very rewarding to see their dedication pay off as students prepare to go on to university, apprenticeships or their chosen career.”

Mark Woods, chief executive of the Cambridge Meridian Academies Trust, added: “We are delighted at the achievements of students and staff at The Ferrers School.

"These results are a real testament of the hard work and dedication put in by all involved.”