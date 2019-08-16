A-Levels: Oundle School

Ten pupils from Oundle School will go on to Cambridge or Oxford after picking up their A-Level results yesterday.

A total of 20 per cent of the year group secured the equivalent of straight A grades or better with 19 per cent of all grades at A*, significantly above the national average. 46 per cent were graded A* to A and five pupils achieved straight A*s.

Oundle prepares pupils for 26 different subjects, nine of which follow the Cambridge Pre-U programme. This year, 27 per cent of Pre-U entries achieved D1 and D2 grades, the equivalent of A* at A level. D1, which identifies the highest-performing pupils, formed 10 per cent of all Pre-U grades awarded.

Half of candidates in thirteen subjects achieved A grade or better. Particular success was seen in art, drama and theatre, German, history, music and philosophy and theology, where 60 per cent or more of all candidates secured A grades or higher.

Pupils are now celebrating securing their university places, including ten pupils who have achieved their offers for Cambridge or Oxford entry, as well as those gaining places to leading international universities in the United States, Hong Kong, Europe and South-East Asia, and at music conservatoire.

Head of Oundle School, Sarah Kerr-Dineen, said: “This has not been an easy year for pupils across the country with regard to public examinations.

"We are nonetheless delighted with how well Oundle pupils have fared and look forward with them to what lies ahead."