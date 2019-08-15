A-Levels: Kettering Buccleuch Academy

Students at Kettering Buccleuch Academy are celebrating after an “excellent” set of results from their biggest cohort to date.

Overall 17 per cent of entries achieved the top A* to A grades, with 43 per cent at A* to B and 76 per cent at A* to C. There was also a 99 per cent pass rate.

Top successes included Matthew Holland, who achieved an A* in maths and three As in further maths, chemistry and physics.

Diego Caron achieved three As in biology, chemistry and maths and will go on to study for a masters in natural sciences at University College London.

Achuan Chen achieved an A* in maths, an A in further maths and a B in eonomics and will go on to study maths at the University of Manchester.

Richard Svitan achieved an A* in maths and two As in chemistry and biology and will go on to study biochemistry and molecular medicine at the University of Nottingham.

Caitlin Smith achieved an A* in sociology, a distinction* in child development, a distinction* in applied law and an A in psychology. She will go on to read law at the University of Leeds.

Olivia Nix achieved a distinction* in child development, a distinction* in PE and a distinction in health and social care, and will go on to study midwifery at the University of Northampton.

And Sophia Perkins achieved an A* in fine art, an A in media and a merit in applied business studies and will go on to study fine art at the University of Northampton.

Diego Caron said: “I am so grateful for all of the support I have received not just from my teachers and the sixth form team but from the whole of the staff body, including the site team who were always on hand to let me in and out of the academy after hours so that I could focus on my studies.”

Olivia Nix said: “I can’t thank all of my teachers enough for all of their unconditional support, not just during my A-Levels but throughout my whole KBA experience.”

Dino Di Salvo, principal of Kettering Buccleuch Academy, said: “We are very pleased to be celebrating another successful year across our sixth form with students having achieved so well at both A-Level and in vocational courses.

“We strive to give all our sixth formers the support they need to achieve their goals, so it is particularly gratifying to see so many of them taking up places at top Russell Group institutions.

“We would like to congratulate all our students on their commitment and hard work over the past two years.

“Credit is also due to our amazing staff team whose encouragement and guidance has been vital to their success.

“As we approach a new academic year, it is fantastic to see our sixth form continuing to grow in popularity and welcoming more students than ever. We are excited to build on this year’s success with our new cohort in September.”