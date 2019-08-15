A-Levels: Huxlow Science College, Irthlingborough

Students and staff at Huxlow Science College are celebrating after a record A-Level performance.

A total of 32 per cent of results were graded A* to B, with the highest grades gained in chemistry, biology, history and media.

Huxlow Science College.

BTEC vocational students performed particularly well in sport and applied science.

Headteacher Steve Gordon said: “These are excellent outcomes for our students who have studied A-Levels and BTECs. It is down to the hard work of both students and staff.

"We have offered high quality careers advice to ensure that all students have studied courses that are well tailored to their talents and aspirations.

"This has resulted in record numbers gaining entry to prestigious Russell Group universities as well as sought-after apprenticeships, further education and employment prospects.

“We have been relentless in terms of excellent teaching and we are really proud of our students and the incredible commitment they have shown to their studies.

"Congratulations to the individuals who have achieved exceptional results which will secure their first choice of university.”

This year the school welcomed its largest sixth form to date, with the new sixth form centre offering Year 12 and 13 students a dedicated area to pursue their studies and enjoy a community hub.

Numbers are due to rise again in September 2019. Huxlow Science College, The Ferrers School and Rushden Academy work together to create a unique post-16 learning community, The East Northamptonshire College (TENC), combining the strengths of the three schools.