A-Levels: Brooke Weston Academy, Corby

Brooke Weston Academy in Corby is celebrating another year of exceptional exam results.

The school said they are extremely proud of the attainment of their students, with 85 per cent achieving A* to C and almost 60 per cent of all entries being graded at A*, A or B.

Levia Yee.

Students studying applied qualifications performed exceptionally well, with all students achieving A* to C equivalents in their subjects.

The top performing students were Levia Yee, George Tysoe and Winston Ho.

They all achieved four A* or A grades with an amazing 17 students achieving at least three A or A* grades.

Levia was originally going to study at UCL, but because of her higher than predicted grades, she was able to reapply to Cambridge and was accepted to study natural sciences at Trinity Hall.

George Tysoe.

She said: “I emailed to let them know my grades and they rang me back on results day evening to offer me a place. I can’t describe it, I was really, really happy because Cambridge has always been the dream and the university that I always wanted to go to. For them to offer me a place to study there was an amazing feeling!

“I haven’t visited Trinity Hall yet so it will be surprise when I eventually get there but I know that I am going to be happy. For natural sciences you study three modules. I am thinking of doing biology of cells, physiology of organisms and chemistry. There is also a maths module which is compulsory for all first year students.

“I am nervous because I know that the workload will be intense at Cambridge. For example they have Saturday lectures so hopefully I will be able to adjust. I am looking forward to working with scholars that are so recognised in their fields. To talk with them and be taught by them is amazing. It will take a lot of getting used to!

“I don’t know what I want to do as a career, but I definitely want to go into some sort of research. I am sure that this course will help me find out what I really enjoy and want to work at. The support that I got from all my teachers at Brooke Weston Academy was amazing. The jump from GCSE to A-Level was incredible. If I needed help the teachers were always there for me. I definitely think that a lot of my success is due to all my science and maths teachers.”

Winston Ho.

Almost 90 per cent of students are going on to university with 40 per cent heading to Russell Group universities, with the remainder opting for professional or vocational apprenticeships.

A school spokesman said: "We are especially delighted with the record number of students leaving Brooke Weston Academy to study medicine at university."

Principal Pete Kirkbride said: "Once again we are absolutely delighted with these results and I am immensely proud of the Year 13 students.

"The hard work and dedication of students and the tireless support of their teachers has resulted in another exceptional set of results for Brooke Weston Academy.

It was all smiles at Brooke Weston Academy.

"These results are the culmination of an amazing team effort between the students, parents and all of the staff at Brooke Weston Academy. We wish all of our students every success in the future."