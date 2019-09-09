A day out with a difference - peek behind the curtain of Wellingborough crematorium

Wellingborough crematorium will be opening its doors this weekend to give visitors behind-the-scenes tours of the facility.

People will be able to speak to The Nene Valley Crematorium team as well as find out more about the bespoke services and care available.

Nene Valley Crematorium

A number of exhibitors from the bereavement profession will be at the open day from 10am and 3pm on Saturday, September 14, including ceremony leaders, funeral directors, genealogists, memorial suppliers, organists and support groups.

There will be crematorium tours and subject specific talks on Death Cafés and different cremation techniques.

Visitors to the Doddington Road site will be able to speak to experts about ‘Resomation’, a natural water cremation process not yet available in the UK.

Crematorium manager Tracy Lawrence said: “We are delighted to be holding another open day which will allow visitors to find out more about the services we provide bereaved people with during an often-difficult time.

“Our dedicated and professional team will be able to provide advice about available choices to allow informed decisions, the right decision for those bereft, to be reached – generally people just don’t know, we urge them to find out.

“Come along and meet my dedicated and friendly team on the open day.”

Chairman for the board of directors Cllr Paul Bell added: “The crematorium provides a valuable facility for residents across the borough.

“The open day will provide the local community with the opportunity to find out more about the support the team can offer and the wide range of services available during an often difficult time.”

For more information about the open day, seasonal events and the wide range of services delivered throughout the year, contact the crematorium team on 01933 229660 or email enquiries@nenevalleycrematorium.co.uk.