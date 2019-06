One lane of the M1 in Northamptonshire will remain closed for the next two hours this morning (Friday).

A crane has broken down in lane one of the M1 between junction 16 for Northampton and junction 17 just past Watford Gap.

A broken down crane is causing delays on the M1

Highways England has confirmed the closure of the lane will remain in place for the next two hours.

It warned that delays are likley during that time and thanks drivers for their patience.