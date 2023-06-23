News you can trust since 1897
25-year-old with links to Northampton and Wellingborough has been missing for a month

He may have travelled to Hammersmith
Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 23rd Jun 2023, 12:07 BST- 1 min read

A 25-year-old man with links to Northampton and Wellingborough has been missing for more than a month.

Salvis has links to the two Northamptonshire towns but police believe he may have travelled to the Hammersmith area of London.

Officers say they are very concerned for his welfare and are issuing an appeal for information to help find him.

Salvis has been missing for a month.
Anyone who has any information that could help to find him is urged to call police on 999, quoting reference number MPK1/1617/23.

