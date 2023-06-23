25-year-old with links to Northampton and Wellingborough has been missing for a month

A 25-year-old man with links to Northampton and Wellingborough has been missing for more than a month.

Salvis has links to the two Northamptonshire towns but police believe he may have travelled to the Hammersmith area of London.

Officers say they are very concerned for his welfare and are issuing an appeal for information to help find him.

Salvis has been missing for a month.