25-year-old with links to Northampton and Wellingborough has been missing for a month
He may have travelled to Hammersmith
A 25-year-old man with links to Northampton and Wellingborough has been missing for more than a month.
Salvis has links to the two Northamptonshire towns but police believe he may have travelled to the Hammersmith area of London.
Officers say they are very concerned for his welfare and are issuing an appeal for information to help find him.
Anyone who has any information that could help to find him is urged to call police on 999, quoting reference number MPK1/1617/23.