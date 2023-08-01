20 of Corby's famous faces - celebrating local talent and achievements

2 . Colin Dexter

Colin Dexter was an English crime writer known for his Inspector Morse series of novels, which were written between 1975 and 1999 and adapted as an ITV television series, from 1987 to 2000. Colin took up the position of senior Classics teacher at Corby Grammar School, Northamptonshire, in 1959. He died peacefully at his home in Oxford on March 21, 2017. Here he is attending 'The Specsavers Crime Thriller Awards 2010' at the Grosvenor House Hotel, on October 8, 2010 in London. Photo: Gareth Cattermole