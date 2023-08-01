20 of Corby's famous faces - celebrating local talent and achievements

From entertainment starts to accomplished athletes – Corby boasts a diverse array of remarkable individuals
Here we look at 21 of the famous people who were born, lived or worked in Corby and have had successful careers in many different arenas.
There’s a diverse range of celebrities that include a European Cup Winners’ Cup winner, a three times Screen Actors Guild Award winner and a Brit Award winner.
Take a look through our gallery of fame -it might include a few faces you never knew had local links.
1. Ryan Evans
Ryan Evans is a professional golfer. In 2017 he won the Turkish Airlines Challenge on the Challenge Tour. Ryan was working as a telephone sales operator in Corby when he decided to leave and concentrate on golf. Here he is in action during the final round of the European Tour Qualifying School Final at PGA Catalunya Resort on November 19, 2015 in Girona, Spain. Photo: Richard Heathcote
2. Colin Dexter
Colin Dexter was an English crime writer known for his Inspector Morse series of novels, which were written between 1975 and 1999 and adapted as an ITV television series, from 1987 to 2000. Colin took up the position of senior Classics teacher at Corby Grammar School, Northamptonshire, in 1959. He died peacefully at his home in Oxford on March 21, 2017. Here he is attending 'The Specsavers Crime Thriller Awards 2010' at the Grosvenor House Hotel, on October 8, 2010 in London. Photo: Gareth Cattermole
3. Charlotte Worthington
Charlotte Worthington is a British cyclist and Olympic gold medallist who competes internationally in Freestyle BMX. She now lives and trains full-time in Corby, home to Adrenaline Alley. Here she is during the Team GB British Olympic Association Tokyo 2020 One Year To Go Media Event at Media City on July 24, 2019 in Manchester. Photo: Alex Livesey
4. Brendan Coyle
Brendan Coyle was born David in Corby in 1963. After leaving for drama school, he began a successful acting career that peaked with his role as Mr Bates in Emmy award-winning series Downton Abbey. He won three Screen Actors Guild Awards between 2013 and 2016. Here he is attending 'An Evening With Downton Abbey - Raising Money For Merlin - The Medical Relief Charity' at The Savoy Hotel on July 14, 2011 in London. Photo: Ian Gavan