£1m revamp planned for popular Kettering pub

One of Kettering’s busiest pubs is set for a £1m transformation.

JD Wetherspoon has outlined plans to revamp The Earl of Dalkeith in Dalkeith Place, including building a huge beer garden.

How the beer garden could look.

The popular pub chain says they also want to upgrade their kitchen, improve staff facilities and the cellar, decorate and install a lift.

The first stage of their planned re-development, the new beer garden costing about £200,000, has been submitted to Kettering Council.

Wetherspoon spokesman Eddie Gershon said: “The Earl of Dalkeith in Kettering is an extremely popular pub.

“We are always keen to offer our customers the best pub facilities possible and that includes an outside eating and drinking area.

“Our aim is to build a beer garden at the pub.

“We believe this will be an asset to the pub and its customers as well as the town itself.”

Planning documents say the scheme could create an extra 20 jobs for the town.

Under the plans the pub chain says the external seating area would be served by its own dedicated bar.

This would be achieved by demolishing a structure to the rear and utilising existing buildings that form the perimeter of Angel Yard as stores for bins and furniture.

The seating area would be about 517 sq m - about the size of two tennis courts.

One drawing shows a pergola as well as trees with a bench seat around them.

There would also be a new entrance at the rear of the pub.

Similar plans for the beer garden were approved in 2015 but the proposal hasn’t been implemented.

A decision on the fresh bid could be made by Kettering Council planners by May 29.