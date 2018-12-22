People of Corby share the Christmas kindness

People from a popular Corby facebook group have donated a pile of presents to the Pen Green centre.

Members of Sharing the Kindness, an 11,000-strong Facebook group, have collected toys in good condition in recent months and decided, via a poll, to donate them to the Corby children’s centre in Pen Green Lane.

Liam Ferguson of Corby started the group in May as a way of helping those in need in his local area and it now supports people across the whole of Northamptonshire, Market Harborough and Rutland.

“I set up Sharing the Kindness as a way for people to donate items they no longer use to another person who could benefit from it,” said Liam, who recently won the Spirit of Corby

Award for setting up the group.

“We also welcome posts from people who are in need of an item to see if anyone in the group can help.”

The group saw an increasing number of members wanting to donate toys that were in good condition to other children in the area. The Corby Volunteer Bureau provided Liam with a space to store and wrap the presents.

“We can’t thank Liam and the members of Sharing the Kindness group enough,” said Angela Prodger, Joint Head of Centre at Pen Green.

“The sentiment behind Sharing the Kindness is a lovely one and we’re sure the children will really benefit from this donation.

“We have also received gifts from other local firms and families including Argos Wincanton in Kettering and the Connect FM toy appeal. The staff have been overwhelmed with the kindness shown and are allocating the gifts to families across the town. The gifts will truly make a difference to many children and their families.”