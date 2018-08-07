People of Corby raise more than £16,000 for hospice

People in Corby have been thanked for their efforts to raise more than £16,000 for Lakelands Hospice.

The month of June saw the annual #challenge fundraiser in support of the Hospice At Home team.

The Hospice at Home team

This year’s event was named #challenge518 in recognition of the 518 Corby people who have had the support of the Hospice at Home nurses and cared for in their own homes, surrounded by their loved ones, in the last few days of their lives.

The target was £15,000 and businesses, schools and individuals have helped them smash it.

Marina Rae, community fundraiser for the hospice in Butland Road, Corby, said: “A massive thank you to everyone who rose to our #challenge518 in June.

“Together you raised a whopping £16,786.02 for Lakelands Hospice.

“The challenge is now in its fourth year, and to date the #challenge has raised a staggering £38,983.76 for Lakelands Hospice.

“We asked you to be creative, wacky and zany and you did not disappoint.”

Fundraisers included the Shire Gathering, Cardigan Arms’ fun day, Harpers Brook ‘Bandeoke’, Sudborough jazz event, the doughnut challenge, Beanfield Primary School’s mufti day, Tesco Extra’s ‘Party in the Car Park’, as well as events at Asda and Morrisons.

Support also came from Puredrive Health & Wellbeing, Priors Hall residents’ fun day, a raffle by Titty Ho Motors and 26 firewalkers, including some of the Hospice at Home nurses.

The hospice has once again been overwhelmed by the support, and Marina added: “We continue to be overwhelmed by the generosity of the people of Corby and surrounding villages.

“This phenomenal amount will really help our amazing team of Hospice at Home nurses to continue providing more nights of highly qualified nursing care to people living in our community near the end of their lives, in the comfort of their own home.

“A massive thank you to Stephanie Weaver from the Northants Telegraph and the Corby Radio Team for your support with promoting our #challenge518.

“Please take a moment to remember the 518 patients whom sadly have passed away, our thoughts are with their families.

“Your amazing support of #challenge518 will enable us to continue providing people with choice, so they can pass away in comfort, with dignity and compassion, surrounded by their loved ones.”

Lakelands Hospice is a registered charity which receives no government or NHS funding.

It is the generosity of local people and businesses, as well as grants and their own fundraising which enables the hospice to provide its Hospice at Home service for free to all their patients.