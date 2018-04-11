Pensioners in their 70s detain thief on front lawn of Northampton house he had just burgled

A thief who was detained by two pensioners in their 70s after he had burgled a house has pleaded guilty to six offences at Northampton Magistrates' Court.

On Monday (April 9) at about 10.45am, Darren Barry Williams, 39, of no fixed abode, was making his escape after burgling a house in Prescott Close.

As he was running away, two neighbours, both in their 70s, detained him on the front lawn until police arrived and arrested him on suspicion burglary.

Inspector Ian Ross said: “These two members of the public did an excellent job in restraining a criminal in the act of a crime until we arrived to arrest him.

“Breaking into a person’s home and stealing their property is never acceptable so I’m really pleased that Williams was caught and charged for six offences.

“I visited the street yesterday to thank the two men and their neighbours for the fantastic community spirit they showed on Monday morning.”

Williams was later charged for the offence and also five other burglary offences, all of which he subsequently pleaded guilty to at Northampton Magistrates' Court yesterday (Tuesday, April 10).