Pen Green could be named best in the country

The Pen Green Centre in Corby has been shortlisted for one of the most prestigious awards in education.

The groundbreaking children’s centre in Pen Green Lane is down to the last eight in the national Times Educational Supplement award for the work they do to support children under the age of five in the town.

For the last 10 years the TES Schools Awards have celebrated the extraordinary commitment, quality and innovation shown by teachers and support staff across the UK.

And this year, Pen Green Centre is one of only eight providers shortlisted for the ‘Early Years Setting of the Year Award’.

The centre first opened in Corby in 1983 with the belief that all children should have a voice. Today, staff still work to these principles.

Tracy Gallagher, Joint Head of Centre, said: “The team at Pen Green share a vision that respects each child’s right to be viewed as an independent and autonomous individual with a fundamental right to a fair and equal education. We are a constantly evolving Pen Green Centre, absorbing new information and progressing to meet the needs of the children and families that we work with.”

As well as being rated as ‘outstanding’ following every OFSTED inspection that has taken place since it opened, Pen Green Centre was declared the first Early Excellence Centre in 1996 and became a trail blazer for the Sure Start Programme in the late 90s.

On receiving the news of their shortlisting, Angela Prodger, Joint Head of Centre, said: “Being shortlisted means a tremendous amount to the staff, governors and parents who work tirelessly to support the Centre and the place it holds in the heart of Corby.

“We’ve come under a lot of pressure recently with funding cuts and we’ve had to alter a lot of our services, so being shortlisted for such a prestigious, national award really feels like we’ve been recognised for the excellent work that takes place at the centre in the face of adversity.”

When announcing the shortlist, Ann Mroz, TES editor, said: “It is wonderful to see such innovative ideas and best-practice emerging from our schools and teachers, despite the current squeeze on funding. We had a record year for entries and the standard was the best so far – all those shortlisted should be very proud - it’s an extraordinary achievement.”

Award winners will be announced at The TES School Awards ceremony which takes place on Friday 22 June 2018 at the Grosvenor House Hotel, London.