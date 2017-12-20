Pedestrian seriously hurt after collision with fire engine in Northampton

A pedestrian was seriously injured after being involved in a collision with a fire engine in Northampton, police have reported.

A spokesman for Northamptonshire Police said offices were called to reports of a serious road traffic collision involving a fire engine in Towcester Road, Northampton on Wednesday night.

"The appliance was responding to an emergency call at 7.20pm on Wednesday, December 20, when the collision with a pedestrian took place near to Rothersthrope Road.

"The pedestrian was seriously injured in the collision and has been taken to hospital for treatment," he said.

In the statement, issued at 11pm on Wednesday, the spokesman said Towcester Road, near to Rothersthorpe Road remains closed this evening and motorists are being advised to avoid the area.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or who has any information regarding it, can call police on 101.