Pedestrian hit by car in Kettering remains in serious condition

An elderly man hit by a car on Monday (September 9) remains in a serious condition four days after the incident.

Police are continuing to appeal for witnesses after the crash, which took place at about 1.50am in Northampton Road, Kettering, near the double roundabout.

A man in his 70s was hit by a black Saab 93 and taken to University Hospital Coventry with injuries described by a police spokesman at the time as life-threatening.

Today (September 13) the spokesman said he remains in a serious condition in hospital.

Signs at the location of the crash are urging witnesses to contact police.

They can do so by calling the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615.