The emergency services are attending an accident in Corby town centre.

An air ambulance landed at the building site for the new surface car park in Elizabeth Street after a pedestrian was hit by a car in Elizabeth Street at about 10.10am.

The air ambulance landing in Corby Town Centre. Picture by Kit Mallin. NNL-180628-113951005

The air ambulance has since transported the casualty to hospital. Their condition is, as yet, unknown.

Elizabeth Street is cordoned off to allow a police investigation to take place and so traffic is currently slow around the town centre.