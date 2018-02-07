Pedestrian dies in collision near Northampton

A 53-year-old man has died after being hit by a vehicle near Northampton.

The collision happened yesterday (February 6) when a vehicle travelling towards Northampton from junction 16 on the A4500 Weedon Road hit a man who was in the road. He sadly died at the scene.

Northamptonshire Police officers investigating the collision would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed it or who may have any information about what happened.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615.