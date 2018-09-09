Pedestrian dies after accident in Northampton involving police car answering 999 call

An investigation is underway after a pedestrian died in an accident involving a police car in Northampton in the early hours of Sunday morning.

A spokesman for Northamptonshire Police said in a statement that Lumbertubs Way in Northampton had been closed in both directions between the Round Spinney and St Gregory’s Road roundabouts following a fatal road traffic collision at about 4am.

"The collision involved a police car responding to an emergency call, and a pedestrian," the spokesman said.

"The road is likely to remain closed for the rest of the morning to allow the emergency services to attend the scene.

"Motorists are advised to use alternative routes while the road closure is in place," the spokesman said in the statement, which was released just after 9am.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or who may have information regarding it, can call police on 101.