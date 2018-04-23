Pay gap: Northamptonshire’s biggest businesses pay women less than men

Northamptonshire’s most prominent employers have revealed their gender pay gaps.

Earlier this month, the Government told businesses with more than 250 employees that they must publish their gender pay gap - the difference in hourly pay between their male and female employees.

The results showed that at some of the nation’s most famous companies, women earned significantly less than men. And in Northamptonshire, the results were similarly shocking.

At Avon, which employs hundreds in Corby and Northampton, there is a pay gap of 28.7 per cent, with women’s bonuses 36.8 per cent lower than men’s.

Weetabix, which has sites in Corby and Burton Latimer, has a median pay gap of 4.9 per cent - which means women earn 95p per hour for every £1 that men earn.

At resin manufacturer Scott Bader, in Wollaston, women were paid an average of 54.9 per cent less than men per hour - meaning they earn 45p per hour for every £1 that men earn.

RS Components in Corby had a pay gap of 30 per cent and food manufacturer Orchard House had a gap of 3.1 per cent.

And Fairline Yachts, which has a base in Oundle, had a pay gap of three per cent, although it only employed a handful of women.

Some of the worst offenders were schools, which traditionally employ more women than men.

The overall largest pay gap that we looked at was at the Hatton Academies Trust, which had a pay gap of 61.5 per cent. The trust runs schools across Wellingborough.

At the Brooke Weston Trust, which runs some of the most successful schools across Corby and Kettering, there was a pay gap of 31.5 per cent.

Debbie Tysoe, Brooke Weston Trust’s director of finance, said: “Our trust has a trust-wide pay scale which means that people who are undertaking the same level of job across our trust are paid identically, regardless of gender.

“We have been praised by the unions for ensuring that there is fairness and equality in pay for our staff.

“All employees are recruited, trained and developed based on their ability and the requirements of the role and, of our 10 trust schools, seven have a female principal or executive principal.”

One of the best performers was House of Fraser, which has a large distribution centre in Wellingborough, with a gender pay gap of just one per cent.