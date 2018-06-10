‘Pawesome’ effort sees dog show raise more than £2,000 for Corby hospice

People have been thanked for their help in raising more than £2,000 for Lakelands Hospice.

A total of £2,035 was raised by the annual dog show and fun day held at East Carlton Park recently.

One of the winners on the day

The money will go towards supporting the work of the hospice, which is entirely funded by voluntary donations and support from the community.

Marina Rae, community fundraiser for the hospice in Butland Road, Corby, said: “A massive thank you to everyone who joined us for our annual dog show and fun day at East Carlton Park, your generosity helped us raise a staggering £2,035.07.

“It really was amazing to see so many families and individuals attend our event with their beloved canine companions, the grounds of the park were literally crammed with people enjoying the sunshine and having picnics.

“Thank you to Glenn of My Animal for once again being the main sponsor of our dog show and to Pets at Home, The Range, Harley’s, Northlands Vets, Best Friends Vet Group and Corby Vets for sponsoring our dog show categories.

“A whopping 113 dogs were entered into our dog show, making it the biggest to date.

“As always, a massive thank you to Des Barnes and the Corby Radio team and to all the amazing performers – NVDA, Lesley’s School of highland Dancing, GKR Karate and Corby Gymnastics Clubs for helping keep the crowds entertained.

“Also thank you to all of the stallholders, Neil from Bouncetime, Alan J Kane, Corby Archery, Balls up Juggling and our amazing team of volunteers for their fantastic support on the day.

“Finally, congratulations to all the dog show winners and to all the owners and their pets who participated in our dog show, your dogs were all awesome.”

Lakelands Hospice is an independent charity committed to delivering the best possible practice and development of specialist palliative care for people with cancer, heart failure and other life-limiting illnesses.

