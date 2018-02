Police are appealing for witnesses after a burglary in Kempton Close, Corby.

The occupant heard a noise and then the side gate slamming between 4.15pm and 4.45pm yesterday (Tuesday).

A spokesman for Northants Police: “Upon investigation, they found that the rear patio door had been forced.

“Nothing appeared to have been taken.”

Witnesses or anyone with information are asked to call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.